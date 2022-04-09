Want to store Aadhaar card in DigiLocker? Here's a step-by-step process

UIDAI update: Aadhaar Card is an essential document for all Indian citizens. The government of India has made it mandatory to have an Aadhaar card for every citizen of the country. Aadhaar card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Not only required for government schemes but Aadhaar is also required for financial services as well.

It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph.

DigiLocker, as the name suggests, is a digital locker or platform that allows for issuing and verifying documents and certificates digitally. It, therefore, eliminates the utility of physical copies.

The DigiLocker can store your driving license, PAN card, Voter ID, policy documents, etc. Once you sign up with the DigiLocker account, your documents are safe and easily uploaded to the dedicated cloud storage space, like your Aadhaar number.

Here is the step by step process to store your Aadhaar card on DigiLocker

Store Aadhaar card on DigiLocker: Step-by-step process