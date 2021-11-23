Want to register, update mobile number in SBI savings account? Here’s how

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2021, 10:20 PM IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the most popular government banks in the country, and crores of people have opened a savings account in the establishment. Having your mobile number updated in your SBI savings account can help you keep all your transactions in check.
Many people who have a savings account in the bank find it complicated to register their mobile numbers in the bank account. Having a registered mobile number in your SBI account is mandatory, and so, mentioned below are a few ways through which you can link or update your number with your account.
How to update mobile number via SBI internet banking
- Visit the official website, onlinesbi.com.
- Click on the “Profile-Personal Details-Change mobile No." under "My Accounts" on the left.
- Now, select the Account number option and input your mobile number.
- The last two digits of the mobile number will be displayed on the screen.
- The status of mapping will be sent to your registered mobile number.
How to update mobile number through SBI branch
- Visit your nearest SBI bank branch.
- Ask for a Letter of Request.
- Fill in the letter and submit it with accurate information.
- The linking will be done by the branch after necessary verification.
- Once the number is updated, you will receive a text message on your registered mobile number.
How to update mobile number through SBI ATM
- Visit your nearest SBI ATM.
- Select the Registration option and enter your PIN number.
- Click on you Change Mobile Number option on the screen.
- Enter your old mobile number and click on Submit.
- After this, enter your new mobile number on the screen.
- You will receive OTPs on your new and old mobile numbers which will remain active for four hours.
- Enter the OTP. Your mobile number will stand changed.