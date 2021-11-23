Search icon
Want to register, update mobile number in SBI savings account? Here’s how

If you want to register or update the mobile number linked with your SBI savings bank account, you can follow the steps mentioned below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2021, 10:20 PM IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the most popular government banks in the country, and crores of people have opened a savings account in the establishment. Having your mobile number updated in your SBI savings account can help you keep all your transactions in check.

Many people who have a savings account in the bank find it complicated to register their mobile numbers in the bank account. Having a registered mobile number in your SBI account is mandatory, and so, mentioned below are a few ways through which you can link or update your number with your account.

How to update mobile number via SBI internet banking

  • Visit the official website, onlinesbi.com.
  • Click on the “Profile-Personal Details-Change mobile No." under "My Accounts" on the left.
  • Now, select the Account number option and input your mobile number.
  • The last two digits of the mobile number will be displayed on the screen.
  • The status of mapping will be sent to your registered mobile number.

How to update mobile number through SBI branch

  • Visit your nearest SBI bank branch.
  • Ask for a Letter of Request.
  • Fill in the letter and submit it with accurate information.
  • The linking will be done by the branch after necessary verification.
  • Once the number is updated, you will receive a text message on your registered mobile number.

How to update mobile number through SBI ATM

  • Visit your nearest SBI ATM.
  • Select the Registration option and enter your PIN number.
  • Click on you Change Mobile Number option on the screen.
  • Enter your old mobile number and click on Submit.
  • After this, enter your new mobile number on the screen.
  • You will receive OTPs on your new and old mobile numbers which will remain active for four hours.
  • Enter the OTP. Your mobile number will stand changed.

