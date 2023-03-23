Search icon
Want to protect your house against earthquake or any other natural calamity? Here's what you can do

Natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, landslides, and other events can cause significant loss of life and property.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

For many people in India, owning a home is a lifelong dream that requires years of saving. Homes not only provide shelter but also emotional and financial security. However, natural disasters like earthquakes can destroy homes in an instant, leaving families homeless and financially devastated. To avoid such problems, it is important to consider home insurance.

Home insurance is a protective shield for your home and belongings. Many insurance companies provide products like home and shop insurance, which can reduce the financial shock in case of damage caused by natural calamities like earthquakes, floods, fires, and lightning, as well as theft, dacoity, and riots. Home insurance provides a protective cover to your home and keeps you tension-free.

There are generally two types of home insurance: structure insurance, which covers the damage caused to the building, and content insurance, which covers electronic products, furniture, jewelry, and other valuables kept inside the home. Comprehensive home insurance covers both the home and its contents. It is important to take into account the location when considering insurance, especially in areas prone to natural disasters like earthquakes or landslides.

Although home insurance is not mandatory, it is an essential investment for protecting your capital in difficult times. Banks may require you to take home insurance along with a home loan, but it is not a legal requirement. The duration of home insurance policies can range from one to thirty years for structure, one to five years for goods, and one to five years for both jointly.

The premium for home insurance policies varies depending on the company and the policy's features. Comparing the products and features of different companies can help you find the most suitable insurance for yourself.

