Want to open restaurant in Patna? Bihar government to pay Rs 50 lakh to realise your dream

Representational Image

Now there will be no difficulty in opening a restaurant or dhaba on the highway side in Patna. For this, investors should have their own land of one and a half acres, half an acre or close to one acre. Even if there is no land, then you can fulfil the dream of opening a dhaba or restaurant on the side of the highway by taking it on lease. A grant ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh will also be given by the tourism department to the investors.

According to the report published in Dainik Bhaskar, an official of the Tourism Department, while giving more information in this regard, said that the department may issue an application form in October to open hotel, dhaba or restaurant on the highway.

After checking the papers in November, work orders are also expected to be given by December. After this the construction work will have to be completed within 18 months. The construction could be started from January 2023. At present, work is going on at a brisk pace in the department regarding this scheme.

Let us inform you that the department has a plan to provide grants for opening 40 premium and 60 restaurants on about 23 highways of Bihar including Patna-Gaya, Patna-Vaishali/Kesaria, Patna-Nalanda.

It is worth noting that within the next three years, the Bihar Tourism Department is going to open more than 150 dhaba style restaurants and convenience centres on the roads connecting the tourist centres.

However, some conditions have also been laid by the tourism department, which will have to be followed by the investors planning to open a dhaba or restaurant. Grants will also be given by the government only after following them. Under these conditions, a minimum area of ​​5 thousand square feet has been made mandatory for the food plaza including the kitchen. It should have a seating capacity of 50 to 60 people.