Want to link your Aadhaar Card and Voter ID card? Check step-by-step process here

The Union Cabinet has recently approved an electoral reform bill that will link a citizen's Aadhaar card to their voter identification cards. This service will prove to be beneficial for all the voters as all your data and details will be collated into one place.

According to the proposal of the Electoral Commission, voters should be given four opportunities to register each year. Citizens who have reached the age of 18 must register to vote. Residents who wish to link their Aadhaar and voter ID can do so easily now.

The Aaadhaar card is an essential document for all Indian citizens. It is the primary form of identification and is required to avail a bunch of services such as getting a driver's license, travel tickets, and so on. A voter ID allows a person above the age of 18 to register themselves for voting for a candidate in the state or central elections.

Now, people who wish to link their Aadhaar cards and voter IDs can do so through any of the processes mentioned below- through the national voter service portal, SMS, or booth level officers.

Aadhaar card- voter ID linking through National voter service portal

Visit the official portal, voterportal.eci.gov.in.

Log in to the portal using your mobile number, email id, and voter ID number.

Now, enter your state, district, and personal information such as your name, date of birth, and father's name.

When you tap the search button, the details will be presented on the screen. Then click on the ‘Feed Aadhaar number’ option.

Fill in the name as it appears on the Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number, and/or registered email address on a pop-up page.

Click the ‘Submit’ button. The process of linking both IDs will be initiated.

Aadhaar card-voter ID linking through SMS

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type in the message in the following format- <Voter ID number> <Aadhaar number>.

Send the SMS to the number 166 or 51969.

Aadhaar card-voter ID linking through booth level officer