Want to know how many mobile numbers are linked to your Aadhaar card? Here's step-by-step guide to check

If you are interested to know how many numbers have been issued in your name then you can do it via the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) new portal which will help you check the SIM cards which have been issued against your Aadhaar card.

The portal launched by DoT is called 'Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection' (TAFCOP). Notably, one citizen can issue only up to 9 mobile numbers connected to one Aadhaar card, as per rules issued by DoT.

This portal is not only informative but also helpful as it helps in ensuring the safety of the citizens. If the numbers that are no longer in use are reported then they will be discontinued to prevent fraudulent activity on your Aadhaar card-related facilities.

Check this step-by-step guide to check and verify the mobile numbers registered against your Aadhaar card.

Step 1: Open the official website of TAFCOP - https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/

Step 2: Enter your 10-digit mobile number to receive an OTP.

Step 3: Enter the OTP and complete the validation process to sign in to the portal.

Step 4: Complete the sign-in process.

Step 5: You will then be taken to a page where you can see all the different mobile numbers that have been linked to your specific Aadhaar card.

Note: If you see numbers that are out of use or you don't recognise then report them so they can be removed from your Aadhaar card.