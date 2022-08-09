Search icon
Want to know check pension status on EPFO website? Here's how

This 12-digit PPO is distinctive for each pensioner or family pensioner and also doubles up as a reference number.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

 Employee Provident Fund (EPF), when they retire, are given a 12-digit Pension Payment Order (PPO) which they can use to check their pension status on the EPFO's pensioner's website. This 12-digit PPO is distinctive for each pensioner or family pensioner and also doubles up as a reference number. 

Pensioners can use this 12-digit number for registering complaints by pensioners or beneficiary families.

If you want to check the PPO number of your EPS account, here's how you can 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Pensioner's portal' below the online service tab.

Step 3: Click on the 'Know your PPO number' on the 'Welcome to Pensioners Portal'.

Step 4: Enter your bank account number or PF number.

Step 5: After entering the necessary information, you will receive your PPO. 

Here are the steps on how you check your pension 

Step 1: Visit the official website www.epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Pensioner's portal' below the online service tab.

Step 3: You will now be redirected to the 'Welcome to Pensioners Portal. '

Step 4: Click on the 'Know Your Pension Status'.

Step 5: Select Office, office ID, PPO number, and click on 'Get Status' to know your pension status.

