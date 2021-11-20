Want to keep your money safe during online transactions? Follow these steps

Online transactions have been around for a long time and even though it has become a part of our daily lives, we still manage to make mistakes. While transferring money to anyone through your bank app, one must always remain alert about the information that we are feeding in the system so that the amount does not get blocked or get sent to someone else instead.

Here are some things to keep in mind while making online transactions:

- We use mediums like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS when we transfer money from our bank account. We need to understand the meaning of all three mediums so that the money gets transferred when needed without any delay.

- NEFT: The National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) is a mode of online funds transfer where the money gets transferred between banks throughout India within 24 hours. Notably, a bank branch must be NEFT-enabled for a customer to be able to transfer the funds to another party.

- IMPS: The Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) is an instant interbank electronic fund transfer service operated through mobile phones. The money immediately gets transferred when using this service.

-RTGS: The Real-Time Gross Settlement allows transactions to take place immediately when the request is received for transfer. The process happens on a real-time basis and the beneficiary receives the money within 30 minutes of the request.

- While transferring money from a financial app, always make sure that the phone number added in your list is correct and no digit is missing and all the numbers are correct.

- While adding a beneficiary on your bank app, make sure that your punch in the correct account number of the person. If you do it wrong, the account might not get registered.

- Make sure to check the IFSC code twice or thrice. Since it is a combination of alphabets and numbers, it can be quite confusing. Notably, each bank has a different IFSC code for each of its branches. Make sure that you are putting the correct IFSC code in the system that relates to your branch.