Want to get UAN, PPO, and Scheme Certificate via DigiLocker? Here’s what EPFO said

EPFO

Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) declared that its members can now access their important files via the DigiLocker service. On Saturday, the organisation shared an infographic through its official Twitter account to let people know.



"Members can download UAN Card, Pension Payment Order (PPO) and Scheme Certificate through DigiLocker", the EPFO stated in a tweet on August 27.



“All documents are downloadable on DigiLocker”, according to the organization's tweeted image.



The UAN is a crucial document that salaried employees can use to keep track of their various Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accounts.



In addition, retirees must have their 12-digit Pension Payment Order (PPO) number to receive their pension.



Consequently, the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) issues the EPS Certificate, a document that contains information on the Provident Fund member's service history.



It displays the person's service history, including the number of years served, family information, and the family member who qualifies for a pension in the instance that the employee passes away.



For the workers employed in the organised sector, EPFO manages a contributory provident fund, pension plan, and insurance programme.



On November 15, 1951, the Employees Provident Fund Ordinance created the EPFO. The Employees Provident Fund Act of 1952 later took its place.



DigiLocker is a flagship project of the Ministry of Electronics & IT within the "Digital India" agenda (MeitY).



By giving the citizen's digital document wallet access to genuine digital papers, it attempts to "Digitally Empower" the individual.