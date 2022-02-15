Want to download Aadhaar PVC without registered mobile number? Here’s how

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) through its digital platforms offers a wide range of services to all Aadhaar cardholders. One of these services includes downloading the Aadhaar PVC from the official website of UIDAI.
Now, you don’t need to have your registered mobile number in handy if you wish to download your Aadhaar PVC from UIDAI website. You can avail of this service without having a mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card.
People who wish to do so will have to visit the official website of UIDAI and go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section, after which they will be required to enter their Aadhaar number and follow the steps mentioned below.
It must be noted that some steps of the process to order an Aadhaar PVC might only be available for people who have linked their mobile number with their Aadhaar, such as a preview of the Aadhaar before making the online payment.
If you don’t have your 12-digit Aadhaar number in handy, you can also use your 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID) instead for this entire process.