Want to download Aadhaar PVC without registered mobile number? Here’s how

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) through its digital platforms offers a wide range of services to all Aadhaar cardholders. One of these services includes downloading the Aadhaar PVC from the official website of UIDAI.

Now, you don’t need to have your registered mobile number in handy if you wish to download your Aadhaar PVC from UIDAI website. You can avail of this service without having a mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card.

People who wish to do so will have to visit the official website of UIDAI and go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section, after which they will be required to enter their Aadhaar number and follow the steps mentioned below.

How to order Aadhaar PVC online without a registered mobile number

Visit the official website of UIDAI and click on the ‘My Aadhaar’ option.

Now, click on the 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card' option and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Enter the captcha code in the space below.

Now, you will need to click the 'My mobile number is not registered' option.

Enter an alternate mobile number on the page to receive the OTP. This could be any mobile number that you have in handy and is in use.

Enter the OTP on the page and click on ‘Submit’.

The preview of the Aadhaar letter will be displayed on your screen.

Crosscheck the details of your Aadhaar and make the payment for the same online.

It must be noted that some steps of the process to order an Aadhaar PVC might only be available for people who have linked their mobile number with their Aadhaar, such as a preview of the Aadhaar before making the online payment.

If you don’t have your 12-digit Aadhaar number in handy, you can also use your 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID) instead for this entire process.