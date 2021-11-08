Want to change or update your EPFO bank account number? Here’s how to do it online

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Want to change or update your EPFO bank account number? Here’s how to do it online

Now, you can update and change your EPFO bank account number and other details online without the hassle of visiting the EPFO office.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 11:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offers a range of plans and services to the people who have an EPFO bank account. People usually hold an EPFO account for its various investment schemes and easy return of a large amount by the time they are retired.

Subscribers who hold an EPFO account can redeem a lot of services of the organization through the online portal, without even visiting the EPFO office. Some of the services are checking the passbook, tracking the EPF fund, transferring their claim, and many more.One of the most exciting services of the EPFO account is the ability to change the account details online through the portal. The only thing one actually needs is to update their bank details via the UAN portal online, epfindia.gov.in.

Steps to change your EPFO bank account details

Step 1: Visit the official EPFO online portal, epfo.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in to the portal using your UAN number and password.Step 3: Go to the menu and click on the ‘Manage’ option.

Step 4: From the drop-down menu, click on the ‘KYC’ option.Step 5: Now, select the ‘Bank’ option on the new page.Step 6: The option to edit your EPFO bank account number, name on the account and IFSC code will present itself.Step 7: Edit the required details and click on the Save button.Once you have successfully edited and saved the information on the online EPFO portal, your online service will show KYC Pending For Approval. You will now have to submit the proof of your updated bank details to your employer for approval.Once the changes in the EPFO bank details are approved by your employer, they will reflect in your account and on the online portal. A message regarding the changes will also be conveyed to you on your registered mobile number.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

OnePlus Pad Go unveiled, to launch exclusively in India on October 6

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance stands to gain as Disney+ Hotstar mulls potential big move, check details

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Shruti Haasan gets scared after unknown man follows her at Mumbai airport in viral video: 'I don't know who you are'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE