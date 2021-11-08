Want to change or update your EPFO bank account number? Here’s how to do it online

Now, you can update and change your EPFO bank account number and other details online without the hassle of visiting the EPFO office.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offers a range of plans and services to the people who have an EPFO bank account. People usually hold an EPFO account for its various investment schemes and easy return of a large amount by the time they are retired.

Subscribers who hold an EPFO account can redeem a lot of services of the organization through the online portal, without even visiting the EPFO office. Some of the services are checking the passbook, tracking the EPF fund, transferring their claim, and many more.One of the most exciting services of the EPFO account is the ability to change the account details online through the portal. The only thing one actually needs is to update their bank details via the UAN portal online, epfindia.gov.in.

Steps to change your EPFO bank account details

Step 1: Visit the official EPFO online portal, epfo.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in to the portal using your UAN number and password.Step 3: Go to the menu and click on the ‘Manage’ option.

Step 4: From the drop-down menu, click on the ‘KYC’ option.Step 5: Now, select the ‘Bank’ option on the new page.Step 6: The option to edit your EPFO bank account number, name on the account and IFSC code will present itself.Step 7: Edit the required details and click on the Save button.Once you have successfully edited and saved the information on the online EPFO portal, your online service will show KYC Pending For Approval. You will now have to submit the proof of your updated bank details to your employer for approval.Once the changes in the EPFO bank details are approved by your employer, they will reflect in your account and on the online portal. A message regarding the changes will also be conveyed to you on your registered mobile number.