Want a gold loan at your doorstep? here’s how you can apply

Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, many things have gone online. Similarly, one doesn’t need to go to a bank to get a gold loan as s/he can apply for the same on the lender's website or through a mobile application.

In recent times, demand for gold loans have risen and to make things easier amid the pandemic, some banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and new-age fintech lenders have launched a gold loan at your doorstep service.

Financial institutions, including Federal Bank, ICICI Bank and IIFL Finance, gold loan NBFCs Indel Money and Manappuram, and fintech lending websites Rupeek, Ruptok, Dhandar gold, etc, offer gold loans at your doorstep.

Here's how to apply for a gold loan at your doorstep

Step 1: To get a gold loan, one can simply book an appointment for a gold loan at the doorstep service through the lending bank, NBFC or fintech website and mobile application of the aforementioned mentioned firms.

Step 2: A loan manager will visit your home to carry out the due diligence and gold valuation. After which you are given a gold loan by banks, NBFCs and fintech companies.

Step 3: You will need an Aadhaar or PAN as identity proof, an electricity bill or telephone bill as address proof, and your photograph while applying for a gold loan.

How much amount you can get?

This varies from company to company. For instance, if you apply for a gold loan at the doorstep from Federal Bank, the minimum amount you can avail is Rs 50,000 and the maximum sum is Rs 1 crore.

In Dhandar Gold, a fintech lender, you can avail a gold loan between Rs 25,000 and Rs 75 lakh.

The gold loan tenure also varies with the lender from three to six months. The details of the loan amount, the weight of the gold, gold pledge date, list of gold jewels, interest payable and closure amount are available on your online account after borrowing.