Vehicle owners alert! Huge fine from January 1 if cars, bikes found violating THIS rule

As we enter 2023, there are some rule changes that the common man needs to abide by in the new year. The deadline for the vital installation of new security features in vehicles has ended on December 31, 2022. Now, people in violation are at risk of a traffic penalty ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

The government has made high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers mandatory for all vehicles as per the Motor Vehicles Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules. With the December 31 deadline passing, all vehicles that are registered before April 1, 2019, need to have the high security number plates and colour coded stickers now. Those vehicles found not having these important security features may incur huge fines from January 1.

Petrol and CNG vehicles need a blue sticker, diesel vehicles need an orange sticker, electric vehicles should have a green sticker, along with the high security number plate. The cost of getting an HSRP installed ranges between Rs 600 to Rs 1100 for four-wheelers. For two-wheelers, installation cost has been fixed at Rs 365. The HSRP has been made mandatory to curb car theft as it can easily help track lost or stolen vehicles.

Steps to apply for HSRP

Vehicle owners will need to register first on the official website bookmyhsrp.com Log on to the website and select private/ public transport from the options Choose the correct fuel type option between petrol, diesel, CNG, electric, CNG cum petrol Select vehicle category from car, scooter, motorbike, auto, etc Filling in the requisite details of brand, then state and dealer details Now you will have to choose options for states, after which you will see dealer details. Enter required information about the vehicle like registration number, date of, engine serial number, chassis number. Fill in your personal details as required Enter booking date, time details for vehicle HSRP Complete process with OTP generation. Download and print receipt.

You will receive notification on your registered number to get the HSRP installed once it is made.

