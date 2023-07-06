Search icon
Vegetable price hike: After tomatoes, rates of chillies, ginger, cauliflower through the roof in Delhi NCR

In the midst of the rise in price of tomatoes in the country, the prices of other vegetables like ginger, cauliflowers and green chillies is also through the roof.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Vegetable price hike: After tomatoes, rates of chillies, ginger, cauliflower through the roof in Delhi NCR

The inflation in vegetable prices is on the rise across the country, with Delhi NCR cities such as the national capital, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and others being the worst hit. After the tomato price hike, other vegetables are also seeing a spike in prices.

The price hike of tomatoes is making headlines in Delhi and NCR cities, but other such essential vegetables like green chillies, ginger and cauliflower are now burning a hole in the pockets of the consumer.

As per the latest vegetable rates, tomatoes are selling for Rs 145 per kg in Delhi and nearby cities, while a single cauliflower is priced at Rs 80, ginger is going for around Rs 380 a kg (Rs 38 for 100 gm) and green chilli prices have risen to Rs 170 a kg (Rs 17 for 100 gm).

According to experts, the rising prices have been caused by a mix of the extreme weather conditions being faced in the northern states of India. Heatwaves mixing with heavy, untimely rains and the disruption of the supply chain have caused this sudden rise in vegetable prices.

While the prices are currently through the roof, it is expected that they will go down in the next 10-15 days and return to their normal states. This burst of inflation is a seasonal and annual occurrence according to past trends and is likely to go down in a week or so.

As per the current prices, one kg of tomatoes is costing more than one litre of petrol and diesel, with an impacting effect on millions of households across the country, caused by delayed monsoons and prolonged heatwaves.

However, experts believe that monsoon is now on schedule and once the yield is constant and the supply chain is fixed, the prices of these vegetables will go down.

(With inputs from agencies)

