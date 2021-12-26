Employees of THIS state to get 3% DA hike ahead of new year - Know more

Following the footsteps of the Central government and the Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government, Uttarakhand has also decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of its state employees. The decision comes ahead of assembly elections.

The Uttarakhand government has approved an increase of 3 per cent in DA of state employees as per ANI. This hike will benefit approximately 2.5 lakh employees and pensioners.

Government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal informed about the decisions of the cabinet, he said that in the meeting it was decided to give three per cent DA to the state employees and pensioners. With this, the DA of the employees will increase to 31 per cent.

The government is also planning to distribute mobile tablets to students of classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2022-23 for better access to education. The state will soon deposit money in the bank accounts of eligible students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) that will cost the government a whopping Rs 190 crore annually.

Not only this but students from classes 9 to 12 will also be included in the free textbook scheme.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government increased the DA of their employees from 29 per cent to 31 per cent. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has rolled out the DA hike retrospectively, with effect from July 2021 and said that all previous arrears will be transferred to the employees' Provident Fund account.