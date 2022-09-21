Use this easy trick to increase your in-hand salary, know how to do it

Every working professional wants to increase their take-home pay or cash wage. Due to numerous deductions like EPF contributions, reimbursement arrangements, and income tax deductions, employees frequently receive 20 to 30 percent less in-hand salary than their gross salary. The net salary that an employee receives in his account is often referred to as the take-home salary or in-hand salary.

So, with a minor adjustment to your salary structure, you can raise your take-home pay without making a significant financial commitment. You must speak with your payroll or human resources departments regarding this. According to government regulations, 12% of your base pay is withheld each month for the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF).

If your base monthly pay is Rs 20,000, your EPF contribution for the month will be equal to 12 percent of 20,000, or Rs 2400. Additionally, the employer is obligated to make 8.33 percent of the EPS and 3.67% of the EPF contributions. So, Rs 734 is equal to 3.67 percent of Rs 20,000. Due to the fact that the employer contribution is frequently deducted from an employee's CTC, in this instance the total EPF deduction from your income will be Rs 2400 + Rs 734 = Rs 3134.

Reorganizing your reimbursement components, if any, is another option to raise your take-home pay. However, similar to the EPF, that will also have an impact on your tax duty, and you could need to make some investments that reduce your tax liability.