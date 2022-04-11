Use these 5 tips to cut down on your AC bill this summer

Summers are here, and we have already started using fans, coolers and ACs. And usage of these electric items especially AC increases your electricity bill.

These days modern ACs are designed in a way that they consume less energy compared to older generations. But still turning on ACs all night and day means a high electricity bill.

This means you have to pay more for the cool air in your room. So, if you are concerned about using the air conditioner, thinking it will generate a high AC bill at the end of the month, we have got you five simple tips to save electricity.

You can try these tips to cut down on your electricity bill while using an air conditioner.

1. Choose the right temperature

People often set AC temperature at 16 degrees Celsius and think it will provide better cooling, but that’s not the case.

You should never set the AC at the minimum temperature. As per the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the ideal temperature for the human body is 24 and any AC will take less load to achieve that target.

So, if you want to save some electricity, you should set the AC temperature around 24. This will cut down the amount of bill.

2. Turn off the power button

One should always turn off the power switch when an electric appliance including AC is not in use.

Most people tend to switch off the AC with the remote only. But this way, a lot of electricity is wasted when the compressor is set to ‘idle load’ and that in turn affects the monthly bill.

3. Must use a timer to avoid overusing

One of the smart ways to reduce your electricity bill is to set a timer on your AC instead of using it all day or night.

It is always a good idea to set the timer for 2-3 hours. This will reduce overusing the air conditioner and also cut down on the electricity bill by a large margin.

4. Service your AC regularly

It’s always good to get your AC serviced as it was not in use for months. So, there is a high chance that dust or other particles may damage the machine.

5. Lock every door and window properly

This tip is common but crucial. So, before you turn on the air conditioner, it is advised to shut every opening of the room properly.

This will help to cool the room quickly and also save up on your electricity bill at the end of the month.