UPS to NPS: Centre shares BIG update for central govt employees; check details HERE

The Union government has introduced a one-time, one-way switch facility from the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to the National Pension System (NPS). Central government employees can switch to the UPS before September 30, 2025, for assured payouts and several benefits. The Ministry of Finance has issued a notification regarding the update.

According to an official memorandum dated August 25, 2025, this facility is available to UPS subscribers up to one year before their superannuation or three months before voluntary retirement. Employees facing dismissal, removal, or disciplinary action will not be eligible.

Changes after moving to NPS

Once the switch is exercised, employees will no longer be entitled to UPS benefits, including assured payouts. The government's 4% differential contribution will be added to the individual's NPS corpus at the time of exit, following Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) norms.

The memorandum directs all ministries and departments to inform eligible officials of this provision. This move aims to streamline pension benefits and provide flexibility while reinforcing NPS as a long-term retirement solution.

What is The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)?

It is a pension scheme introduced by the Government of India, effective 1st April 2025, as an option under the National Pension System (NPS) for central government employees. UPS operates within the existing NPS architecture regulated by PFRDA and is applicable to both serving and retired employees under specific conditions.

