UPI123Pay: Step-by-step guide for transferring money using feature phone

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for feature mobile phones a few months ago, allowing those who only have feature phones to participate in digital transactions. With UPI 123PAY, more than 40 crore feature phone users may use the widespread online payment system even when they don't have access to the web.

123PAY is a service that enables customers to use their feature phones to complete a wide range of digital transactions using one of four available methods. Some of these methods include making use of an IVR (interactive voice response) system, making use of an app on a feature phone, relying on a missed call approach, and making use of proximity sound to make a payment.

Here's a step by step guide to create a UPI ID to use 123PAY

Dial the IVR number (080 4516 3666, 080 4516 3581, or 6366 200 200) using the mobile number associated with your bank account from your feature phone. Mention the name of the bank whose account you want to register for UPI banking on the IVR call.

All of the accounts for the chosen bank will be shown. Select the desired account.

The user is then prompted to enter their UPI PIN. In a few easy steps, you may create your UPI PIN. Enter the last six numbers of your bank debit card as well as the OTP obtained from the bank. After these data have been validated, you may create a 4/6 digit UPI PIN for your account.

If your UPI PIN for the specified account is already established, you may skip the preceding step of establishing UPI PIN.

A user profile is built based on the bank account that is connected.

After completing the above procedures, customers may begin utilising the 123PAY service to make digital payments using the IVR number function on their feature phones.

Here's how to use 123PAY on your feature phone via IVR