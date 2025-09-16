Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

UPI to become the new ATM, just scan and withdraw cash,; know how it works

Now customers don't need to take the pain to find an ATM and use their debit card for cash withdrawal, as this has become much easier with easier options now available. A new system has been proposed to make the unified payments interface (UPI)-based withdrawal facility accessible to more than 2 million business correspondents (BCs) nationwide. Presently, the system of cardless cash withdrawal is restricted to UPI-enabled ATMs only, which disburse only Rs 1,000 in a single transaction in urban areas and Rs 2,000 in rural regions. If this proposal gets approval, under the new system, this limit would be raised to Rs 10,000 per transaction, making this more flexible.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

UPI to become the new ATM, just scan and withdraw cash,; know how it works
UPI enabled cash withdrawal is now extended
UPI will become a new portable ATM

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has likely approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) requesting their approval for processing QR code–based cash withdrawals via UPI. If the RBI approves this system, it could bring a revolution in the way we access cash, making this activity at par with other high-tech services.

As everything is becoming less physical, accessing things digitally, by scanning, and via touchless processes is the new norm. This move is a step forward in that direction.

How can customers withdraw cash through UPI?

According to the said proposal, users would scan QR codes, like the regular payment with UPI, at BC outlets using any UPI app to take out cash, making this a hassle-free way of transaction, more in remote areas, as per an ET report.

What are BCs? They are the helping units of bank branches, which are mostly located in regions very far away or even remote, and provide a variety of financial services.

The withdrawal process via UPI is aimed at making transactions seamless, more accessible and convenient just like regular UPI transactions. Follow these steps to withdraw cash:

-Users would first need to open their preferred UPI app.

-Then open the ‘Scan QR code’ option and scan the code sent by the banking correspondent.

-Next, authorise the payment, and take out the cash.

The user’s account is debited instantly, while that of BC’s is also credited the same instant, ensuring a secure and transparent transaction. 

