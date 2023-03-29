Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

UPI payment charges explained: Know charges for account to account, account to merchant transactions

NPCI has issued an important update in regard with the UPI payment charges, which will be paid by account holders while making transactions with merchants.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

UPI payment charges explained: Know charges for account to account, account to merchant transactions
UPI payment charges explained: Know charges for account to account, account to merchant transactions

The new announcement by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) caused a lot of confusion among those who rely on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions for their daily payments. The confusion was regarding if UPI payments will now have a charge or not.

According to the new announcements by NPCI, those who make UPI transactions will now have to pay an additional charge. The corporation also issued a clarification on what kind of UPI transactions will now attract an intercharge, and what payments will be made free.

NPCI suggested that the most preferred way for a person to use UPI payment applications such as Google Pay, Paytm, BharatPe, and other apps is by linking their bank accounts with their UPI accounts, rather than relying on wallet payments.

After the announcement roused confusion among UPI users, the NPCI issued a clarification, “UPI is free, fast, secure, and seamless.” Meanwhile, a charge will be attached to certain type of UPI transactions. Here is all you need to know about the new rule change.

 

 

UPI payment charges explained: Know NPCI’s new rule

As per the announcement made by NPCI, the UPI payments for bank account-to-account transactions will continue to remain free for customers and merchants. This means that if you use UPI to transfer money to a bank account, there will be no charge.

Further, NPCI informed that there will be a small intercharge for Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI). This means that customer-to-merchant transactions will have a small charge attached to them. However, this charge will not be paid by the customer but by the merchant.

UPI payments made through PPI – such as Paytm wallets and digital wallets – will now attract a fee of Rs 1.1 of the transaction is over Rs 2000. This intercharge will be charged to the merchant and not the customer. No extra charge will be there for wallet transactions under Rs 2000.

No extra charge will be levied on payments from bank accounts to bank accounts through UPI applications. One must note that when it comes to wallet transactions, the merchant can choose to transfer the Rs 1.1 fee to the customer.

READ | DNA Verified: No charges for customers in UPI transactions, only 1.1 percent interchange fee for PPI transactions

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCP leader Mohammad Faizal's disqualification from Lok Sabha revoked
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.