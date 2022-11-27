Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

UPI: Know what can be done when money is transferred to a wrong account

The number of people using UPI payments has been steadily rising, as has the number of frauds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

UPI: Know what can be done when money is transferred to a wrong account
UPI: Know what can be done when money is transferred to a wrong account

Wrong UPI transactions: Unified Payment Interface, or UPI, is presently a very well-liked method of money transfer. Transferring money from one account to another is now quite simple because of increased digitalization. For UPI, you won't even require a credit or debit card to make a payment. You can only complete this work using your cellphone number. UPI usage has quickly expanded during the course of the Corona era. Nowadays, UPI apps like Google Pay, Phone Pe, Paytm, etc. make it simple for consumers to transfer money. However, money frequently transfers from UPI to the incorrect account. You need not be concerned in this circumstance. Following a few simple procedures will allow you to get your money back.

What is stated in the BHIM law:

A user cannot receive his money back after transferring it from the BHIM UPI app to someone else's account, per BHIM regulations. You must ask the receiver to send your money again in order to accomplish this. If you send money to someone using the Bhima app in this case, it is crucial to double-check all the information. Transfer money only after thoroughly verifying the recipient's information. You will avoid suffering severe losses as a result.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/personal-finance/report-insurance-claim-know-where-to-file-a-complaint-when-you-don-t-get-the-insurance-claim-money-3006105

Where can complaints be made:

Remember that even though the individual receiving the money may decide to return your money to you, you can still complain about it. To file a complaint, transfer your funds from services like Google Pay, Phone Pay, Paytm, Bharat Pay, etc. to their support system. Additionally, users of the BHIM App can file grievances by calling their toll-free helpline at 18001201740.

Inform the bank regarding the same:

Immediately take a screenshot of the account number if your money was transferred to the incorrect one. After that, you get in touch with the bank whose account the money was sent to. Following that, if you'd like, you can meet with the bank manager. Banks can then assist you in recovering your money. Remember that your chances of recovering your money increase with the speed at which you provide the bank with the necessary information.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.