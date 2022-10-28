UPI: Know how to change your PIN without debit card, step-by-step guide

File Photo

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) remains the most popular payment option in India. According to the statistics provided by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the amount of money transferred through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) surpassed 11 lakh crore in the month of September 2022.

Any payment made using the app must be authorised with a UPI PIN (a four or six digit number chosen by the user). When users connect their bank account with UPI applications like PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay, they will be required to set up a personal identification number (PIN).

Experts often advise consumers to alter your UPI PIN. This reduces occurrences of cyber fraud. You may change your PIN using a variety of UPI applications such as Paytm, Google Pay, and the BHIM app. The major issue now is that a debit card is required to update the UPI PIN. We often need a debit card in an emergency, but we do not keep one on hand.

UPI applications like Google Pay, BHIM, and PhonePe allow you to change your UPI PIN if you forget it. Users may reset their UPI PINs by selecting "Forgot UPI PIN" inside the Google Pay app after selecting a bank account. However, they may be asked to provide debit card information.

Also, READ: PNB, Axis, SBI other banks increase ATM withdrawal charges, check new rates

Here are the steps to change your UPI PIN in Paytm :

Launch the Paytm app and choose the profile icon.

Choose 'UPI & Payment Settings,' which will take you to the Payment Settings page.

Select the 'UPI & Linked Bank Accounts' option.

Tap the 'Change PIN' text after selecting the bank account.

Enter the PIN by selecting ‘I remember my old UPI PIN’.

Set a new PIN and then confirm the change.

The new PIN will take effect immediately. You won't need a debit card or other financial information for this.