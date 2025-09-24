UPI Alert: New banking rules for PhonePe, GPay, Paytm users from..., know what will change for you

From Nov 3, settlement cycles 1 to 10 will process only authorised transactions.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a new settlement mechanism for UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions, introducing separate cycles for authorised and disputed transactions. The updated rules will come into effect on 3 November 2025.

Currently, UPI uses RTGS (Real-Time Gross Settlement) to complete ten settlement cycles each day, handling both authorised and dispute-related transactions together. With the rapid growth in UPI usage, NPCI has decided to separate these settlements to ensure faster and more efficient processing.

Changes In UPI Settlement Cycles

Currently, UPI uses RTGS to perform 10 settlement cycles every day, each of which consists of both authorised and contentious settlements. To expedite the daily settlement process, it has been determined to separate authorised and disputed settlements in light of the notable increase in transaction volume.

In settlement cycles 11 and 12, dispute-related settlements will be processed twice a day, as indicated in the above table. Dispute transactions will be the only ones included in these cycles. The identifiers DC1 and DC2 will be included in the NTSL file naming scheme; DC stands for dispute cycle.

However, other settlement regulations, such as GST reporting, reconciliation reports, and settlement timings, remain unaltered.

The deadline for terminating any autopay mandates associated with the former @paytm UPI ID handles has also been extended by NPCI by two months, until October 31, 2025.