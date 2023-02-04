Updating your address on Aadhaar card: A step-by-step guide for easy and quick update

The Indian government issues Aadhaar cards to residents of India, which are also known as Unique Identification Numbers (UID). As an identity and residence proof, the Aadhaar card should be kept up to date with the most current information. One such important detail is the address on the card. If you have recently moved to a new place or if your Aadhaar card has an incorrect address, it is important to update it as soon as possible. To update your address on your Aadhaar card, follow these steps:

1. First it can be done by the online method: By logging in to the UIDAI website with your Aadhaar number, you can update your address on your Aadhaar card. Click the "Update Address" button once you have logged in. You will then be asked to provide your new address details and upload necessary documents.

2. Second you can also visit an enrolment center: It is also possible to update your address on your Aadhaar card by visiting an Aadhaar enrolment center. Visit the UIDAI website to find your nearest enrollment center. As well as providing proof of your new address, you will need to provide your biometric information at the center.

3. Third file request for update through post: You can also update your address on your Aadhaar card through post. In order to do so, you need to fill out an Aadhaar correction form and attach relevant documents proving that you have moved. From the UIDAI's website, you can download a correction form and mail it to the address indicated on it.

Documents required as proof of address include your passport, driver's license, bank statement, or utility bill. Make sure that the documents you provide are recent and show your new address.

The process of updating your Aadhaar card's address can take up to 20 days, and it can take up to 10 days to complete. You can also track the status of your Aadhaar request on UIDAI's website, using your Aadhaar number and enrolment number.

