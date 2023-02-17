UP news: Rs 35,000 crore investment in this sector to create one lakh jobs, details inside

UP news: Rs 35,000 crore investment in this sector to generate one lakh jobs, details inside | File Photo

Uttar Pradesh is expecting significant growth with over Rs 33.52 lakh crore investments in more than 20 sectors. Out of this, Rs 35,000 crore is going to one of UP’s major sectors which is expected to create over 1 lakh job opportunities.

The sector in focus is dairy and livestock. As per official government release, the dairy industry will get investment of over Rs 31,000 crore. Livestock will see investment over Rs 4,400 crore

The investments in the dairy sector will create 72,000 new jobs. Meanwhile, over 32,000 employment opportunities will come from livestock investments. Both sectors will combine to bring about one lakh jobs to aspirants in UP.

For this purpose, the government has formed a five-member committee under the Animal Husbandry Department’s guidance to implement the investment proposal worth over Rs 35,000 crore received through GIS for the sector.

“This committee will now work to ensure that 1051 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the dairy sector and 1432 investment proposals in the livestock sector are implemented as soon as possible," the official release said.

The committee will collaborate closely with the Industrial Development Department and the Invest UP team if their assistance is required. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed all authorities to provide all required facilities for investors and ensure their applications are processed on time.

Apart from dairy production, dairy plant operations and cow protection, the authorities will put special emphasis on the production of CBG, bio-CNG, various products of cow dung and cow urine, establishment of solar power plants, as instructed.

(Inputs from ANI)