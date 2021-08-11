UP government employees to get salary hike soon? CM Yogi Adityanath takes BIG decision

Due to revision in Dearness Allowance (DA), UP Government employees may soon get a hike in their salaries. After Centre, CM Yogi Adityanath led UP government has also decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees.

As per the report by news agency IANS, "UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the finance department to immediately draw up a plan that will benefit around 16 lakh state government employees and 12 lakh pensioners."

Revision in DA

Due to financial stress during the COVID-19 pandemic, the DA revision was retained in the year 2020.

In April 2020, UP Government had said that there would be no increase in DA till July 1, 2021.

Also read Weekend lockdown in UP: These districts will see relaxations on Saturday

Dearness Allowance

Usually, the DA is increased twice a year (on January 1 and July 1). The decision to postpone DA revision has left government employees, waiting for three hikes.

The report by IANS further added, a government spokesman said, "The Centre announced a revision of DA from 17 percent to 28 percent of the basic salary on July 14. The state will follow suit and the chief minister has asked the finance department to immediately draw up a proposal on this, so that the change can be implemented at the earliest."

"We cannot say if and by how much the DA would have been revised in July 2020 and January 2021. Presuming that it would have been revised by 4 percent on both occasions, it is being estimated that the state government would have saved around Rs 7,000 crore in a year."

The government employees, employees of aided educational institutes and technical education institutes, employees of urban local bodies, and pensioners will be benefited from this order.