Union Budget 2023: What is New Tax Regime and its income tax slabs? Know how much tax you’ll pay

The introduction and implementation of the New Tax Regime will take place after the announcement of the Union Budget 2023 today.

The Union Budget 2023 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, with the union minister announcing several tax rebates and benefits for the common man and salaried class, all part of the New Tax Regime.

The New Tax Regime has a lot of benefits in store for the salaried class people, as per the Centre. During the announcement of the Budget 2023, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the rebate limit for individual taxpayers has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

The FM said in the Parliament today, “Currently, those with income up to Rs 5 lakh do not pay any income tax in both old and new tax regimes. I propose to increase the rebate limit to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime. Thus, persons in the new tax regime, with income up to Rs 7 lakh will not have to pay any tax.”

In 2020, the New Personal Income Tax Regime was introduced with 6 income slabs starting from Rs 2.5 lakh.



I propose to change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of slabs to 5 and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakhs. #AmritKaalBudget pic.twitter.com/gPsWwNsADJ — BJP (@BJP4India) February 1, 2023

What is the New Tax Regime?

The New Tax Regime was announced by the BJP-led central government in 2020, with a change in tax slabs and taxable income for the salaried class in India. The New Personal Income Tax Regime was introduced with 6 income slabs starting from Rs 2.5 lakh.

It must be noted that the New Income Tax Regime is default and people can still opt for the old regime, under which the taxable income started from Rs 5 lakh. If an individual has opted for the new tax regime, he or she will not be required to pay any tax up to an annual income of Rs 7 lakh.

Here are the six income tax slabs under the New Tax Regime –

Rs 0-3 lakh: Nil Rs 3-6 lakh: 5 per cent

Rs 6-9 lakh: 10 per cent

Rs 9-12 lakh: 15 per cent

Rs 12-15 lakh: 20 per cent

Over Rs 15 lakh: 30 per cent

Under the new tax regime, the taxpayer cannot claim any exemption if they have an annual income of Rs 15 lakh and are being taxed at around 25 percent. The new regime is being considered complicated so far, hence Centre is trying to push the people to opt for it.

