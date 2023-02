File photo

Union Budget 2023 news: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (February 1) tabled the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament. Price of mobile phones, lithium batteries, cars, etc are expected to get cheaper as FM Sitharaman announced a cut on customs duty.

Union Budget 2023: What gets cheaper?

- Mobile phones

- Lithium batteries

- TVs

- Cars

Union Budget 2023: What gets costlier?

- Diamond

- Gold

- Silver utensils

- Platinum

- Cigarettes