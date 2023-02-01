Union Budget 2023: Big announcement regarding PAN card by FM Sitharaman; details

Union Budget 2023-24

Union Budget 2023-24 latest news: Personal Account Number (PAN) will be used as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced while tabling Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday. The step is likely to help in better tax administration and ease of doing business for industry.

"PAN to be a Common Business Identifier for all digital systems. This is an step towards inter-department data sharing of a taxpayer between various government organisations which is likely to help in better tax administration and ease of doing business for industry," said Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY.

