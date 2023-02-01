Good news for job seekers: Budget 2023 proposes 38,800 teaching jobs for Eklavya Model Schools, 157 nursing colleges

Centre proposes over 38,000 teaching jobs in next three years | Photo: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 today (Feb 1) at the parliament. Along with various proposals and announcements, the centre also proposed some vital job opportunities and developments in the fields of education, art and culture.

As per the budget speech of Sitharaman, the central government will hire over 38,000 teachers and support staff for Eklavya Model Residential Schools. Not only this, but the FM also announced that as many as 157 new nursing colleges will also be set up.

38,800 teaching jobs at Eklavya Residential Schools

As an effort to open up job opportunities, the government will work towards mass hiring of teachers in the existing 740 Eklavya Residential Schools. During her speech, Sitharaman said that "The Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students for Eklavya Model Residential Schools, over the next three years."

157 new nursing colleges, research labs

The centre will also set up 157 new nursing colleges. “157 new nursing colleges will be established in colocation with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014," Sitharaman said. The FM also said that ICMR labs for Medical colleges and private researchers will be made available.

In November 2022, the Union Health Ministry has also announced to set up 100 new medical colleges by 2027. Setting up colleges will cost Rs 325 crore per college approximately. The colleges will be set up under a centrally sponsored scheme. The central and state shares will be 60:40, as reported by PTI.

National Digital Library

Sitharaman also announced that National Digital Library will be set up for children and adolescents for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres, and levels, and device-agnostic accessibility.

Physical libraries at Panchayat

Along with these promises, the minister said that states will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at Panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources. National Book Trust and Children’s Book Trust will provide books in local languages as well as in English to the physical libraries.