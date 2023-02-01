Search icon
Union Budget 2023 cheaper, dearer items: Jewellery, high end electronic items may get costlier, check 2022 list

In Financial Year 2023, it is expected that import tariffs will be raised on items like imitation jewellery, umbrellas and earphones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Union Budget 2023 latest updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today (February 1). Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fifth time today. It is to be noted that Union Budget 2023-24 will be PM Narendra Modi-led government’s last full-fledged Budget before 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to Economic Times, the price of some non-essential items would be increased in this fiscal year. Private jets, helicopters, jewellery, high end electronic items, high gloss paper and vitamins are likely to get costlier in this fiscal year.

Sitharaman will present a paper-less budget this time too and the Union Budget 2023-24 will be available to people via a mobile application on both android and iOS smartphones.

In Financial Year 2023, it is expected that import tariffs will be raised on items like imitation jewellery, umbrellas and earphones.

Hours before the presentation of Union Budget 2023-24, let’s take a look at what got cheaper and dearer in 2022.

Here’s what got dearer and cheaper in 2022:

Dearer:

Single or multiple loudspeakers

Headphones and earphones       

Umbrella     

Imitation Jewellery         

Solar cells   

Solar modules       

X-ray machines     

Parts of electronic toys    

Cheaper

Clothes

Mobile phone chargers

Frozen mussels

Frozen squids

Cocoa beans

Methyl alcohol

Cut and polished diamonds

Camera lens for cellular mobile phone

Free Press Journal reported that Union Budget 2023-24 would come with a reduction of $17 billion in subsidies which the Centre provides for food and fertiliser.

