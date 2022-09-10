Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

UMANG: Four New Aadhaar-related services available, Step-by-step guide on how to avail it

The mobile app UMANG - Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance launched by the Government of India in 2017 with the aim to make it simpler and easier for residents to access the many services provided by the Central and state governments.

Aadhaar is one of the services that are available on the app. One of the most significant documents today is Aadhaar, a 12-digit personal identity number provided by the Unique Identification Authority. In light of this, the "My Aadhaar" portion of the UMANG app has incorporated a new set of citizen-centric services.

UMANG made the announcement on its official Twitter handle.

UMANG: Four new Aadhaar related services are mentioned below:

Verify Aadhaar: Individuals can use this service to check their Aadhaar status.

Retrieve EID/Aadhaar Number: Citizens can prefer this service to find Aadhaar number or Enrollment ID.

You can verify your mobile number and email registered with Aadhaar.

You can use this to check the enrollment status or update request.

UMANG: Step-by-step guide on how to avail Aadhaar services on UMANG

Step 1: Install the app from play store or app store

Step 2: Login using your registered mobile number

Step 3: Click on ‘My Aadhaar’

Step 4: Now, link your Aadhaar by entering the Aadhaar number and captcha code

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent on your mobile number and click save