Ujjivan Bank witnesses 44% growth in gross loan book: Know details

The microloan, affordable housing, and personal borrowing sectors all contributed to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's gross loan book growing by 44% to Rs 20,938 crore at the end of September 2022. On the strength of consistent growth in disbursement, which increased by 56% year over year to Rs 4,867 crore, the bank reported advances are up 22% from Rs 14,514 crore as of September 2021.

"The bank crossed the Rs 20,000 crore milestone in both advances and deposits showing robust growth," Ujjivan SFB said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. Deposits moved up by 45 per cent to Rs 20,389 crore driven by strong momentum in retail deposits which were up 71 per cent, it said.

The company's micro group loans rose by 54 per cent, individual loans by 45 per cent, affordable housing up by 33 per cent and MSEs by 31 per cent. However, agriculture and allied segments witnessed a decline of 27 per cent in gross loan book at Rs 139 crore as of September 30, 2022.

The gross loan book witnessed a 56 per cent jump in disbursements for the second quarter at Rs 4,867 crore as against Rs 3,122 crore by Q2FY21. Deposits wise, retail component witnessed 71 per cent jump at Rs 12,416 crore at end of September 2022.

Bank's current account savings account (CASA) component rose by 73 per cent to Rs 5,492 crore as against Rs 3,166 crore. CASA ratio stood at 26.9 per cent. Ujjivan SFB said its collection efficiency was maintained at 99 percent plus, with restructured and NPA books showing healthy collections.

According to the bank, its priorities remain the reduction of incremental overdues and stressed buckets. Regarding asset quality, it anticipates gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) to be 4.4% versus 5.4% quarter over quarter. The lender stated that the Q2FY23 data is preliminary and will be subject to an audit or limited review by the bank's statutory auditors.

