UIDAI update: Want to update mobile number in your Aadhaar card? Know step-by-step guide

A 12-digit number called Aadhaar is now required for many services and document verification. Practically all government and official operations call for an Aadhaar card. Aadhaar is now required to establish a new bank account, get a driver's licence, passport, ration card, buy a car, or get a SIM card. Private and sensitive information, including name, registered cellphone number, DOB, home address, and many other things, are contained on the Aadhaar card. Users are frequently urged by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to review the personal data on their Aadhaar cards and registered mobile phones.

You can easily modify or add a new mobile number to your Aadhaar card now that the UIDAI portal has more functionality. By giving Aadhaar holders the option to update or link their phone numbers online or offline, UIDAI has streamlined the procedure. We'll explain how to update or change your mobile number in this article.

How can a mobile number be updated online? The steps you should take are as follows:

Step 1: To change the mobile number, go to the UIDAI web portal.

Step 2: Type the captcha in the appropriate areas after entering the phone number you want to update.

Step 3: Select "Send OTP" and put the OTP that was texted to your phone number.

Step 4: Now select "Submit OTP and Proceed."

Step 5: The following screen will display a drop-down selection labelled "Online Aadhaar Services." On the one you want to update, click. To update the mobile number, select that option and then enter the appropriate information.

Step 6: A new page will open after the mobile number has been entered. You must now enter a captcha. Your number will receive an OTP as a result of this. Click "Save and Proceed" after you have confirmed the OTP.

Step 7: Make an online appointment and travel to the closest Aadhaar centre.

Step 8: The database will be updated with your current mobile number within 90 days.

How can your mobile number be updated offline?

Step 1: Go to the neighbourhood Aadhaar centre.

Step 2: Complete the Aadhaar centre's update form.

Step 3: Send an executive your request at this point.

Step 4: Include a Rs. 50 fee with your application form.

Step 5: An acknowledgement receipt with a URN number will be sent by Aadhar Executive. Using the URN, you can monitor the process.

Step 6: Your mobile number will be modified in the Aadhaar database within 90 days.