UIDAI update: Want to change your date of birth on Aadhaar Card? Here's a step-by-step guide

UIDAI has opened its online portal, which helps individuals update their personal information. One can always download the form to make the changes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

The Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for Indian citizens. The Aadhaar, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is a mandatory document for citizens to have. 

An Aadhaar card is not only useful to benefit from government schemes but is also required for financial services. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles, and insurance policies, etc. The Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address, and photograph.

UIDAI has opened its online portal, which helps individuals update their personal information. One can always download the form to make the changes and then submit it at the nearest Aadhaar Seve Kendra.

Following are the steps to change the date of birth on your Aadhaar card.

Steps to update your date of birth on your Aadhaar card

  • Visit the official website of Self Service UIDAI, ssup.uidai.gov.in.
  • Click on the option ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar' on the homepage.
  • On the page, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.
  • Complete the captcha verification.
  • You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.
  • Enter the OTP on the page.
  • Click on 'Update Demographics Data' to update the date of birth.
  • Now, you will have to re-verify the details with the OTP received on your mobile number.
  • You will now have to submit the required documents to support your date of birth update request.

It is important to note that you need to link your mobile number with your Aadhaar card before making any changes to the data. To link your mobile number with your card, you will have to visit the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

