UIDAI update: Want to change date of birth on Aadhaar card? Here’s how

Having an Aadhaar card is a necessity for all Indian citizens, as it is the primary identity proof in our country. An Aadhaar card and number are also required to avail certain basic services in India such as opening a bank account, getting a driver’s license, and many more.
The government of India has made it mandatory to have an Aadhaar card for every citizen of the country. Aadhaar cards and numbers are issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), and it contains the name, gender, date of birth, photograph, and address of the person.
People usually get their Aadhaar cards made at a very young age, and hence it is possible that some of the details on your Aadhaar are not accurate or up to date. One such mistake which is common in the Aadhaar card is the date of birth of the cardholder.
Fret not, as now, UIDAI has given the option to all the cardholders to change the details on their Aadhaar card, including the date of birth, address, photo, and mobile number. Follow the steps mentioned below to change the date of birth on your Aadhaar card.
It must be noted that you need to link your mobile number with your Aadhaar card before making any changes to the data which is printed on your card. To link your mobile number with your card, you will need to visit your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra.