Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

UIDAI update: THIS is how you can check bank account balance using Aadhaar card

You can check your account balance using the 12-digit Aadhaar card number even if you aren't near an ATM or bank branch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

UIDAI update: THIS is how you can check bank account balance using Aadhaar card
File photo

In India, the Aadhaar card is an important document of identification. The Aadhaar card is required for financial services in addition to government schemes. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. The name, date of birth, gender, address, and photo of the person are all listed on their Aadhaar card.

You can check your account balance using the 12-digit Aadhaar card number even if you aren't near an ATM or bank branch.

The facility completely eliminates hassles from the process. Users of the Aadhaar card can transfer money, apply for government aid, or get a PAN card in addition to checking bank account balances.

UIDAI update: Step-by-step guide to check bank account balance using Aadhaar card

  • Dial *99*99*1# from your registered mobile number
  • Enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number
  • Verify your Aadhar number by entering it again
  • You will receive a flash SMS from UIDAI with the bank balance on the screen
  • The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has recently announced that it is planning and preparing to offer doorstep services like linking your phone number to your Aadhaar and updating other information, among other things.

Also Read: SAIL Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 245 Management Trainee posts at sail.com, know how to apply

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's beautifully designed nursery
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos
WhatsApp down: Telegram, Signal and other apps that you can use
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.