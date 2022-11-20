UIDAI update: THIS is how you can check bank account balance using Aadhaar card

File photo

In India, the Aadhaar card is an important document of identification. The Aadhaar card is required for financial services in addition to government schemes. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. The name, date of birth, gender, address, and photo of the person are all listed on their Aadhaar card.

You can check your account balance using the 12-digit Aadhaar card number even if you aren't near an ATM or bank branch.

The facility completely eliminates hassles from the process. Users of the Aadhaar card can transfer money, apply for government aid, or get a PAN card in addition to checking bank account balances.

UIDAI update: Step-by-step guide to check bank account balance using Aadhaar card

Dial *99*99*1# from your registered mobile number

Enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number

Verify your Aadhar number by entering it again

You will receive a flash SMS from UIDAI with the bank balance on the screen

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has recently announced that it is planning and preparing to offer doorstep services like linking your phone number to your Aadhaar and updating other information, among other things.

Also Read: SAIL Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 245 Management Trainee posts at sail.com, know how to apply