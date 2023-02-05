Search icon
Step-by-step guide to check bank account balance using Aadhaar Card, details here

As per UIDAI, people should link their Aadhaar cards to the bank and mobile numbers

File photo

The Aadhaar card is a crucial identification document for everyone in the current digital era. Aadhaar cards are now mandatory for all services, including banking and accessing government programs. Aadhaar cards, which are legally required, are connected to PAN cards, bank accounts, and mobile numbers.

It is also linked to vehicles, insurance plans, and bank accounts. On the Aadhaar card, each person's name, birth date, gender, address, and photo is displayed.

You can check your account balance by using the 12-digit Aadhaar card number, even if you are far from an ATM or bank branch.

Process problems are entirely eliminated by the service. In addition to checking bank account balances, users of the Aadhaar card can transfer money, request for government assistance, or obtain a PAN card.

UIDAI update: Step-by-step guide to check bank account balance using Aadhaar card

  • Dial *99*99*1# from your registered mobile number
  • Enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number
  • Verify your Aadhar number by entering it again
  • You will receive a flash SMS from UIDAI with the bank balance on the screen

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has recently announced that it is planning and preparing to offer doorstep services like linking your phone number to your Aadhaar and updating other information, among other things.

