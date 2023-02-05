Step-by-step guide to check bank account balance using Aadhaar Card, details here

File photo

The Aadhaar card is a crucial identification document for everyone in the current digital era. Aadhaar cards are now mandatory for all services, including banking and accessing government programs. Aadhaar cards, which are legally required, are connected to PAN cards, bank accounts, and mobile numbers.

It is also linked to vehicles, insurance plans, and bank accounts. On the Aadhaar card, each person's name, birth date, gender, address, and photo is displayed.

You can check your account balance by using the 12-digit Aadhaar card number, even if you are far from an ATM or bank branch.

Process problems are entirely eliminated by the service. In addition to checking bank account balances, users of the Aadhaar card can transfer money, request for government assistance, or obtain a PAN card.

UIDAI update: Step-by-step guide to check bank account balance using Aadhaar card

Dial *99*99*1# from your registered mobile number

Enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number

Verify your Aadhar number by entering it again

You will receive a flash SMS from UIDAI with the bank balance on the screen

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has recently announced that it is planning and preparing to offer doorstep services like linking your phone number to your Aadhaar and updating other information, among other things.

