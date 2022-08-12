Search icon
UIDAI update: Step-by-step guide to change photograph on Aadhaar Card at uidai.gov.in

UIDAI has opened its online portal, which helps individuals update their personal information mentioned on the Aadhaar card online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 10:46 PM IST

File photo

The Aadhaar card is an important identification document because it is necessary to complete many tasks, including getting school admissions and opening bank accounts. Aadhaar card contains authenticated information of your biometrics and important personal information is recorded. 

In case you wish to make any changes to your Aadhaar card, you have to reach UIDAI. You can update information regarding name, address, mobile number, photograph, and email id with the help of UIDAI.

Many of us do not like our current photo on our Aadhaar card. If you also want to update a smarter photograph to your formerly made Aadhaar card, read the steps mentioned below –

Steps to change the Aadhaar Card Photo:

Visit the UIDAI website i.e. uidai.gov.in
Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form.
Submit all required details in the form.
Go to the Aadhaar Enrollment Center and submit the form.
Your new picture can be taken here.
You will have to pay Rs 100 along with GST.
After this, you will receive an acknowledgement slip and an Update Request Number (URN).
You can track the update of your Aadhaar card with this URN.


It is important to note that this update may take up to 90 days. You have to visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to get your photo clicked for the Aadhaar card. If you want to get the best picture on your Aadhaar card, make sure you go well-prepared. This way you will be able to make the most of this facility by the UIDAI.

