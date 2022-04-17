UIDAI update: Simple steps to apply for Aadhaar PVC for entire family

File photo

Aadhaar card is one of the most important identification documents in India. Aadhaar is not only required for government schemes but for financial services as well. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph.

UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) now allows Indians to obtain their Aadhaar card through the official website even if they do not have a registered mobile number. The step had provided much-needed relief.

Discouraging cardholders from procuring their Aadhaar PVC copy in the open market due to security concerns, the Unique Identification Authority of India recently launched safe-and-secure Aadhaar PVC cards. These will be sent to the addresses of card holders by the agency itself.

Apart from the Aadhaar card in letter form, mAadhaar and eAadhaar, Aadhaar PVC is the latest form launched by UIDAI. However, procuring copies of PVC from open market will not carry the same security features that UIDAI-procured card would guarantee. It carries a secure QR code that is digitally signed with demographic details and photograph, complete with multiple safety features.

As per UIDAI website, "Aadhaar PVC Card is the latest form of Aadhaar introduced by UIDAI. Other than being easy to carry and durable, the PVC-based Aadhaar Card has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features."

Furthermore, the Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI has good quality printing, lamination and is water-resistant.

How to apply for Aadhaar PVC card?

To order Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI, follow these easy steps: