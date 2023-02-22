Search icon
UIDAI update: Send SMS to this number for Aadhaar blocking, stop misuse; step-by-step guide

UIDAI: You will have to type a message in a set format to lock your Aadhaar number.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

UIDAI: After it is locked, no one will be able to verify using your Aadhaar number. (Representational)

Aadhaar card users can lock and unlock their Aadhaar numbers through an SMS. After this is done, no one will be able to misuse your Aadhaar card details. The process is very simple. After a person's Aadhaar card is locked, no one can use your Aadhaar number nor can do verification through it.

In case you are using your Aadhaar number for verification after you have locked your card, you need to use virtual identification. This system can help you avoid the misuse of your Aadhaar cards. How to lock your Aadhaar cards via virtual identification.

You will have to type a message in a set format to lock your Aadhaar number.

Write GETOTPLAST followed by the last four letters of the Aadhaar number.

For locking requests, we need to write LOCKUIDLast followed by 4 and 8 numbers of your Aadhaar number. Then we need to send the OTP to the same number. After this, no one can use your Aadhaar number for verification.

You will get the confirmation message soon after.

After it is locked, no one will be able to verify using your Aadhaar number. 

