Alert! Link PAN with Aadhaar before April 1, 2023 to prevent being inoperative, here's how

If you do not link your PAN with your Aadhaar before this deadline, then your PAN card may be deactivated.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Individual taxpayers with a valid PAN and Aadhaar number should link both personal identification documents doing so will enable you to file your income tax returns. PAN card or Permanent Account Number is the most essential document for all types of financial transactions. It comes with a 10-digit alphanumeric PAN number. No financial transaction can go through without the use of it.   

PAN Card is also an important document helps that the Income-tax Authority in keeping a track of all financial transactions that may be essential in assessing an individual or companies tax liability, it helps in reducing the chances of tax evasion.

The Income Tax Department has said recently through a Tweet that “As per Income-tax Act, 1961, the last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is 31.3.2023, for all PAN holders who do not fall under the exempt category, failing which the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative."

The Income Tax Department has also asked PAN holders, those who do fall under the exempt category as per Notifications No. 37/2017, dated May 11, 2017 and who have not linked their Aadhaar with PAN yet, are requested to do so immediately. 

The Income Tax Department has mentioned on its website that “CBDT has extended the deadline of linking of Aadhaar with the PAN from 31st March 2022 to 31st March 2023. You can link the Aadhaar with the PAN till 31st March 2023. You will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 500 till 30th June 2022 and fee of Rs1000 from 1st July 2022."

Follow these few simple steps to link your PAN card and Aadhaar card:

Steps for the same are

  • Search for the new e-filing portal 2.0.
  • Now, click on the 'Our Services' tab
  • Select the 'Link Aadhaar' option 
  • On the new page, fill in all your details 
  • Fill your PAN number, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar and Mobile Number
  • Now tick on the box "I agree to validate my Aadhaar details"
  • Enter the 6-digit OTP that you received on your registered mobile number
  • Enter the OTP and click on 'Validate'
  • After clicking, a pop-up message stating that your link PAN with the Aadhaar request has been submitted.
  • Link PAN with Aadhaar through SMS

You have to type UIDPAN on your phone. After this, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number. Then enter the 10-digit PAN number. Now send the message mentioned in step 1 to 567678 or 56161

