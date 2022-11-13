UIDAI update: Know how to update photograph and address on Aadhaar Card, a step-by-step guide

File photo

The Aadhaar card is an important identification document as it is required to complete many tasks, such as opening bank accounts and receiving school admissions. Your authenticated biometric data and personal data are recorded on your Aadhaar card.

The UIDAI has launched its online portal, which enables users to update their Aadhaar card's personal information online.

In case you wish to make any changes to your Aadhaar card, you have to reach UIDAI. You can update information regarding name, address, mobile number, photograph, and email id with the help of UIDAI.

Many people do not like the current picture on our Aadhaar card. If you also want to update a smarter photograph to your formerly made Aadhaar card, read the steps mentioned below –

Steps to change the Aadhaar Card Photo:

Visit the UIDAI website i.e. uidai.gov.in

Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form.

Submit all required details in the form.

Go to the Aadhaar Enrollment Center and submit the form.

Your new picture can be taken here.

You will have to pay Rs 100 along with GST.

After this, you will receive an acknowledgement slip and an Update Request Number (URN).

You can track the update of your Aadhaar card with this URN.

How to update the address on your Aadhaar Card step by step:

Step: 1 Access UIDAI's official website at https://www.uidai.gov.in/.

Step: 2 Find the 'My Aadhaar' menu next.

Step: 3 Select "Update Your Aadhaar" from the menu.

Step: 4 Then, from the list of choices, select "update demographics data online."

Step: 5 The redesigned interface for the Aadhaar Card self-service portal will appear on your screen.

Step: 6 Select the "Proceed to update Aadhaar" option at this time.

Step: 7 As necessary, enter your Aadhaar Card number and finish the captcha verification.

Step: 8 Next, select "Send OTP."

Step: 9 OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step: 10 Go to the 'Update Demographics Data' option after OTP verification.

Step: 11 Now to make changes, use the "address" option.

Step: 13 Enter the information for your new address so that it will appear on your Aadhaar Card.

Step: 14 The supporting document proof should be uploaded as a scanned copy.

Step: 15 Select "Proceed"

Step: 16 Verify that all of the information entered is accurate.

Step: 17 Create the necessary payment on the payment page.

Step: 18 Use an OTP to validate the service.

Step: 19 Save your work and download the programme.

Step: 20 Track the status of address updates using the URN.

It is important to note that this update may take up to 90 days. You have to visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to get your photo clicked for the Aadhaar card. If you want to get the best picture on your Aadhaar card, make sure you go well-prepared. This way you will be able to make the most of this facility by the UIDAI.