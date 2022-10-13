Search icon
UIDAI update: Know how to check bank account balance using Aadhaar card

Along with checking bank account balances, users of the Aadhaar card can transfer money, apply for government subsidies or apply for a PAN card.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

File photo

Aadhaar card is an important identification document in India. Aadhaar card is not only used for government schemes but also required for financial services as well. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph.  

The 12-digit Aadhaar card number can also be used to check your account balance without visiting any ATM counter or bank branch.

The process is made fully hassle-free by the facility. Along with checking bank account balances, users of the Aadhaar card can transfer money, apply for government subsidies or apply for a PAN card.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check bank account balance with Aadhaar Card 

  • Dial *99*99*1# from your registered mobile number
  • Enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number
  • Verify your Aadhar number by entering it again
  • You will receive a flash SMS from UIDAI with the bank balance on the screen

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has recently announced that it is planning and preparing to offer doorstep services like linking your phone number to Aadhaar and updating other information, among other things.

