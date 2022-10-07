Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

UIDAI update: Know how to change photograph on Aadhaar Card, a step-by-step guide

UIDAI allows cardholders to change Aadhaar card details such as name, date of birth, phone number, and address, among others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 01:47 PM IST

UIDAI update: Know how to change photograph on Aadhaar Card, a step-by-step guide
File photo

The Aadhaar card is an important document because it is required to fulfil numerous tasks, such as opening bank accounts to getting school admissions. Aadhaar card contains authenticated information of your biometrics and important personal information is recorded.  

UIDAI has opened its online portal, which helps individuals update their personal information mentioned on the Aadhaar card online.

In case you wish to make any changes to your Aadhaar card, you have to reach UIDAI. You can update information regarding name, address, mobile number, photograph, and email id with the help of UIDAI.

Many of us do not like the current photo on our Aadhaar card. If you also want to update a smarter photograph to your formerly made Aadhaar card, read the steps mentioned below –

Steps to change the Aadhaar Card Photo:

  • Visit the UIDAI website i.e. uidai.gov.in
  • Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form.
  • Submit all required details in the form.
  • Go to the Aadhaar Enrollment Center and submit the form.
  • Your new picture can be taken here.
  • You will have to pay Rs 100 along with GST.
  • After this, you will receive an acknowledgment slip and an Update Request Number (URN).
  • You can track the update of your Aadhaar card with this URN.

It is important to note that this update may take up to 90 days. You have to visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to get your photo clicked for the Aadhaar card. If you want to get the best picture on your Aadhaar card, make sure you go well-prepared. This way you will be able to make the most of this facility through the UIDAI.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna charms in white casual tee, Kartik Aaryan poses for paps
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Brahmastra to Rockstar, a look at actor's blockbuster films
Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 475 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.