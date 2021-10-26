UIDAI update: Is your Aadhaar card being misused? Here’s how to find out

For every Indian, the Aadhaar card is an essential piece of document. It is commonly used as verification of a person's identity in a variety of public and even private services.

To use government services, you'll need an Aadhaar card. Aadhaar is compulsory for everything, including opening a bank account and applying for a job. However, if your Aadhaar card information is leaked, it can be used against you.

You must be vigilant at all times in such a scenario. In this article we are going to look at a method for determining as to whether or not your Aadhaar card is being exploited.

You can also figure out where your Aadhaar card is being used through this technique. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is responsible for drafting the Aadhaar card, offers this service, which allows you to discover where your Aadhaar card is being used.

To do so, you must first go to the official UIDAI website. Next, go to Aadhaar Services and select the Aadhaar Authentication History option.

Thereafter, you'll be prompted to enter your Aadhaar number and security code. You must now select the Generate OTP option.

You will then be required to enter the OTP that was sent to your mobile phone. Once you enter OTP, you will be able to see your Aadhaar car authentication history.

It's worth noting that this method is only available if your phone number is linked to your Aadhaar card.

If your phone number is not linked to your Aadhaar and you believe your Aadhaar card is being mishandled, you can file a complaint by contacting the UIDAI's emergency number 1947. You can also reach the authority at help@uidai.gov.in for assistance.