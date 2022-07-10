UIDAI update: Know how to change photograph on Aadhaar Card at uidai.gov.in, step-by-step guide

File photo

Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents in India. Its use has become essential for availing various other services including banking, vehicle registration and insurance policies. Aadhaar card contains authenticated information of your biometrics and important personal information is recorded.

UIDAI has opened its online portal, which helps individuals update their personal information mentioned on the Aadhaar card online.

In case you wish to make any changes to your Aadhaar card, you have to reach the UIDAI. You can update information regarding name, address, mobile number, photograph, and email id with the help of UIDAI.

Many of us do not like our current photo on Aadhaar card. If you also want to update a smarter photograph to your formerly made Aadhaar card, read the steps mentioned below –

Steps to change the Aadhaar Card Photo:

Visit the UIDAI website i.e. uidai.gov.in

Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form.

Submit all required details in the form.

Go to the Aadhaar Enrollment Center and submit the form.

Your new picture can be taken here.

You will have to pay Rs 100 along with GST.

After this, you will receive an acknowledgement slip and an Update Request Number (URN).

You can track the update of your Aadhaar card with this URN.

It is important to note that this update may take up to 90 days. You have to visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to get your photo clicked for the Aadhaar card. If you want to get the best picture on your Aadhaar card, make sure you go well-prepared. This way you will be able to make the most of this facility by the UIDAI.