UIDAI update: Know how to apply for Aadhaar PVC card without registered mobile number, a step-by-step guide

The most essential identification document in India is Aadhaar card. Aadhaar is not only required for government schemes but for financial services as well. Aadhaar offers a wide range of services to all Aadhaar cardholders. One of these services includes downloading the Aadhaar PVC from the official website of UIDAI.

Discouraging cardholders from procuring their Aadhaar PVC copy in the open market due to security concerns, the Unique Identification Authority of India recently launched safe-and-secure Aadhaar PVC cards. These will be sent to the addresses of cardholders by the agency itself.

Now, you don’t need to have your registered mobile number in handy if you wish to download your Aadhaar PVC from the UIDAI website. You can avail of this service without having a mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card.

People who wish to do so will have to visit the official website of UIDAI and go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section, after which they will be required to enter their Aadhaar number and follow the steps mentioned below.

Aadhaar PVC card: Steps to apply

To order an Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI, follow these easy steps:

Visit the UIDAI website, uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in

Go to ‘Order Aadhaar Card’ service

12-digit Input your Aadhaar Card (UID) number / 16-digit Virtual Identification (VID) number/ 28-digit Aadhaar enrolment number.

Do your security verification

Complete with a time-based one-time password by clicking the ‘TOTP’ option, else one-time password with the ‘OTP’ option

Accept ‘Terms and Conditions'

Submit TOTP or OTP

Review your Aadhaar card details and confirm before the order for printing is placed

Pay Rs 50 (Inclusive GST and postal charges) via credit, debit card, UPI or net banking.

Receive receipt with digital signature on screen and service request number on SMS.

Download and save the receipt.