UIDAI Update: Government issues new rules for Aadhaar verification - Check details

The government had notified the Aadhaar Regulations about the new rule on November 8 and it was officially released on November 9

The Aadhaar card is more than just an identification document and has become an essential part of our lives over the years. The Aadhaar allows you to open banks accounts, buy property, invest in government financial tools, etc.

The Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and it updates various processes of Aadhaar verification among other things. Recently, a new rule was announced regarding the verification of Aadhaar by the UIDAI that you will be able to do it online and offline.

As per the new notification, you will have to provide a digitally signed document for the Aadhaar verification. This digitally signed document should be issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Notably, the government had notified the Aadhaar Regulations on November 8 and was officially released on November 9. In the regulation, the complete process of offline verification of Aadhaar for e-KYC has been explained.

In this, an option is given to the Aadhaar cardholder to give his Aadhaar paperless offline e-KYC to any authorized agent for the process of Aadhaar e-KYC verification. After this, the agency will match the Aadhaar number and name, address etc. given by the Aadhaar holder with the central database. If the match is found to be correct then the process of verification is carried forward.

Here are the following methods of Offline Aadhaar Verification:

- QR code verification

- Aadhaar Paperless Offline E-KYC Verification

- E-Aadhaar Verification

- Offline paper-based verification

Here are the following methods of Online Aadhaar Verification:

- Demographic authentication

- One-time PIN-based authentication

- Biometric-based authentication

- Multi-factor authentication