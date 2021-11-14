UIDAI Update: Government issues new rules for Aadhaar verification - Check details

Headlines

Parineeti Chopra ties the knot with Raghav Chadha in intimate ceremony at Udaipur's Leela Palace

Meet Mumbai University alumnus, who joined Rs 11,477 crore company in 2013, now heads it as MD

Delhi: Masked men allegedly rob jewellery shop, probe underway

Rajveer Deol says he doesn’t remember Sunny Deol’s stardom, reacts to Gadar 2’s massive success: ‘After 22 years now…’

This dentist-turned-IFS officer cracked UPSC in 3rd attempt, secured AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's 399 highlights: Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scores century | SKY's 72 | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Parineeti Chopra ties the knot with Raghav Chadha in intimate ceremony at Udaipur's Leela Palace

Meet Mumbai University alumnus, who joined Rs 11,477 crore company in 2013, now heads it as MD

Fastest Hindi films to earn Rs 500 crore

10 amazing benefits of fish oil 

Diabetes: 6 signs of diabetes that show on the skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

India's 399 highlights: Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scores century | SKY's 72 | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

VIRAL VIDEO: Women slaps society head for removing 'missing dog' poster in Noida

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

Rajveer Deol says he doesn’t remember Sunny Deol’s stardom, reacts to Gadar 2’s massive success: ‘After 22 years now…’

Malayalam filmmaker KG George passes away at 77

Karan Johar skips Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s wedding due to this reason: Report

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

UIDAI Update: Government issues new rules for Aadhaar verification - Check details

The government had notified the Aadhaar Regulations about the new rule on November 8 and it was officially released on November 9

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2021, 03:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Aadhaar card is more than just an identification document and has become an essential part of our lives over the years. The Aadhaar allows you to open banks accounts, buy property, invest in government financial tools, etc. 

The Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and it updates various processes of Aadhaar verification among other things. Recently, a new rule was announced regarding the verification of Aadhaar by the UIDAI that you will be able to do it online and offline.

As per the new notification, you will have to provide a digitally signed document for the Aadhaar verification. This digitally signed document should be issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Notably, the government had notified the Aadhaar Regulations on November 8 and was officially released on November 9. In the regulation, the complete process of offline verification of Aadhaar for e-KYC has been explained. 

In this, an option is given to the Aadhaar cardholder to give his Aadhaar paperless offline e-KYC to any authorized agent for the process of Aadhaar e-KYC verification. After this, the agency will match the Aadhaar number and name, address etc. given by the Aadhaar holder with the central database. If the match is found to be correct then the process of verification is carried forward.

Here are the following methods of Offline Aadhaar Verification:

- QR code verification
- Aadhaar Paperless Offline E-KYC Verification
- E-Aadhaar Verification
- Offline paper-based verification

Here are the following methods of Online Aadhaar Verification:

- Demographic authentication
- One-time PIN-based authentication
- Biometric-based authentication
- Multi-factor authentication

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Srijan Agarwal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, VIT, her package is…

ICC announces prize money for ODI World Cup 2023, winners will get...

Explained: What is ‘ring of fire’ Solar Eclipse set to occur in October? Know all about this astronomical event

Rapper Shubh breaks silence after cancellation of his India music tour amid India-Canada row: 'Punjabis do not need...'

Noida: Woman slaps, grabs collar of society president for tearing missing dog poster; watch viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE